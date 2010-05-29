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PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 60,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2012 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte con Rettifica Strada Statale n.12 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte - IT
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2012
20100529
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Provincia di Trento – Trattamento Acque

Provincia Autonoma di Trento

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 80 million
Up to EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of a new waste water treatment plant in the municipality of Calliano, serving Trento and surrounding municipalities, in the Trentino Alto Adige region. The plant, with an initial capacity of 150,000 inhabitants equivalent, would replace the existing Trento Sud plant  which is becoming obsolete and is located in an increasingly urban context. The civil works of the new plant would be built to accommodate a subsequent expansion to 300,000 inhabitants equivalent capacity in view of the subsequent closure of the Trento North waste water treatment plant.

The proposed project would result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters in the area of Trento, notably the Adige River. The project will ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and is in line with the Bank’s Water Sector Lending Policy. The project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The main objective of the new wastewater treatment plant is compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC. An EIA is however required by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC. The Promoter will, prior to utilising any EIB funds, transmit the non-technical summary to the Bank, as well as details of measures prescribed to mitigate any effects on nature conservation sites.

The Bank will require from the Promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte con Rettifica Strada Statale n.12 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte - IT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Publication Date
21 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69313495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20100529
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174482595
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20100529
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Other links
Summary sheet
Provincia di Trento – Trattamento Acque
Data sheet
PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte con Rettifica Strada Statale n.12 - IT
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Impianto di Depurazione “Trento Tre” - Soluzione Sottomonte - IT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications