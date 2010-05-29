PROVINCIA DI TRENTO-TRATTAMENTO ACQUE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Provincia Autonoma di Trento
The project concerns the construction of a new waste water treatment plant in the municipality of Calliano, serving Trento and surrounding municipalities, in the Trentino Alto Adige region. The plant, with an initial capacity of 150,000 inhabitants equivalent, would replace the existing Trento Sud plant which is becoming obsolete and is located in an increasingly urban context. The civil works of the new plant would be built to accommodate a subsequent expansion to 300,000 inhabitants equivalent capacity in view of the subsequent closure of the Trento North waste water treatment plant.
The proposed project would result in an improvement of the quality of the water bodies receiving the wastewaters in the area of Trento, notably the Adige River. The project will ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC and is in line with the Bank’s Water Sector Lending Policy. The project is eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) common interest.
The main objective of the new wastewater treatment plant is compliance with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC. An EIA is however required by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by Directive 2003/35/EC. The Promoter will, prior to utilising any EIB funds, transmit the non-technical summary to the Bank, as well as details of measures prescribed to mitigate any effects on nature conservation sites.
The Bank will require from the Promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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