Eurostar Rolling Stock

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Eurostar International Limited
Purchase of 10 high speed trainsets, each with a seating capacity of 850+ passengers, intended to replace existing trains on Eurostar’s London-Paris and London–Brussels routes, and technically capable also of operating on other high speed rail lines in Europe. Services operated by Eurostar are on the TEN-T network.
The project will increase the reliability, efficiency and quality of rail services, and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with broader EU objectives in areas such as energy efficiency and climate change.
The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337EEC as modified. During appraisal, the Bank shall review the energy and noise specifications of the new rolling stock.
Applicability and compliance with the procurement Directive 2004/17/EC will be examined during appraisal.
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