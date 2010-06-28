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EUROSTAR ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 312,694,180.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 17,127,403.9
United Kingdom : € 107,165,333.51
France : € 188,401,442.84
Transport : € 312,694,180.25
Signature date(s)
22/06/2020 : € 1,666,666.67
22/06/2020 : € 2,065,070.54
12/07/2011 : € 3,614,147.63
12/07/2011 : € 9,781,519.06
22/06/2020 : € 18,333,333.33
22/06/2020 : € 22,715,775.93
12/07/2011 : € 28,913,181.03
12/07/2011 : € 39,755,623.91
12/07/2011 : € 78,252,152.48
12/07/2011 : € 107,596,709.67

Summary sheet

Release date
28 June 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2011
20100180
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Eurostar Rolling Stock

Eurostar International Limited

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 270 million
To be determined.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Purchase of 10 high speed trainsets, each with a seating capacity of 850+ passengers, intended to replace existing trains on Eurostar’s London-Paris and London–Brussels routes, and technically capable also of operating on other high speed rail lines in Europe. Services operated by Eurostar are on the TEN-T network.

The project will increase the reliability, efficiency and quality of rail services, and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with broader EU objectives in areas such as energy efficiency and climate change.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of rolling stock does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337EEC as modified. During appraisal, the Bank shall review the energy and noise specifications of the new rolling stock.

Applicability and compliance with the procurement Directive 2004/17/EC will be examined during appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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