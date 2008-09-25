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NIGER - PG SECTEUR FINANCIER III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Niger : € 8,000,000
Credit lines : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2008 : € 8,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
25 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2008
20080374
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Financial Sector Global Loan Niger III

SONIBANK,
Banque Internationale pour l’Afrique au Niger (BIA Niger),
Bank of Africa Niger (BOA)

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million for three banks.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Credit line for SONIBANK, BIA Niger and BOA Niger for granting loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

To increase the intermediaries’ access to medium and long-term resources in order to promote the financing – in the form of loans – of capital projects undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises and thus help to improve the competitiveness and growth of the private sector in Niger.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of each of the capital projects supported via the credit lines will be assessed by the intermediaries on the basis of instructions issued by the Bank, which will check that the projects comply with the environmental standards normally applied by it.

The equipment, services and works under the supported projects will be selected in accordance with appropriate procedures – international or national invitations to tender or consultations – in the light of the characteristics of the projects.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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