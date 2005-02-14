CNAO CENTRO ONCOLOGICO

Summary sheet
Contact point: Dott. Sandro Rossi
Phone : 02.6448.5410
Construction near Pavia (N. Italy) of a new cancer treatment structure offering highly specialist services based on radiation therapy, proton therapy and carbon ion therapy, an advanced clinical research centre and ancillary facilities.
Treatment of specific types of cancer located in soft/deep tissues through sophisticated innovative nuclear applications known as "hadrontherapy".
EU Directive 97/11/EC does not specifically mention hospital activities on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). As the project includes elements of construction in urban settings it might be construed as an Annex II development. The basis for whether an EIA has been requested by the competent authorities or not, local planning and approval process and actual/possible significant impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives) will be verified during project appraisal.
Promoter's procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.