Completed projects

Below the list of completed ELENA projects, including project description, lessons learnt and whom to contact.

ELENA - Completed Project Factsheets as of 11/04/2025 (Information available at completed date)

TITLE/BENEFICIARY COUNTRY COMPLETED 
DATE
Purmerend - District Heating 2.0 at Stadsverwarming Purmerend The Netherlands 14/02/2014
MADEV - Madrid Electrical Vehicles Spain 07/04/2014
REDIBA - Renewable and Energy Efficiency in Diputació de Barcelona Spain 13/03/2015
DAFNI - Development of smart-grid infrastructure in autonomous island grids of the Aegean Greece 31/08/2015
ELENA-Modena Italy 16/11/2015
LONDON DE - Decentralised Energy London United Kingdom 08/12/2015
Green Net The Netherlands 16/12/2015
RE:FIT United Kingdom 18/12/2015
CPE-ECOLES - Contrats de performance énegétique des écoles de la ville de Paris France 22/12/2015
Provincia de Milano - Energy efficiency Milan Covenant of Mayors Italy 29/12/2015
REEEZ - Renewable energy and energy efficiency in Zealand Denmark 26/01/2016
Chieti towards 2020 Italy
 		 03/10/2016
Birmingham Energy Savers Pathfinder United Kingdom 25/10/2016
Electrobus - Energy Efficient Bus Network for Barcelona Spain 09/03/2017
SPIS - Sparvagnar i Skane (Tramways in Skane) Sweden 04/04/2017
CEICAD - Common Energy Investment Programme in the Capital Region of Denmark Denmark 07/04/2017
BRITE - Bristol Retrofitting – Innovative Technology for Everyone United Kingdom 02/06/2017
Aarhus LRT - Aarhus Light Rail Transit project Denmark 12/06/2017
EP Southern Denmark - Energy Programme Southern Denmark Denmark 12/06/2017
ZEB-SN - The Zero Emission Buses in the Netherlands The Netherlands 15/06/2017
EOL - Energetska obnova Ljubljane - Energy retrofit programme of public buildings in Ljubljana Slovenia 03/07/2017
CEDEPI - Central Denmark Energy Planning and Investment Denmark 17/10/2017
Vila Nova de Gaia Sustainable Energy Programme Portugal 21/12/2017
VAMOS - Vert.s une Aide à la Maîtrise de l’Ouvrage Sociale Belgium 10/01/2018
FUENSANTA (ARGEM) Spain 13/03/2018
RE:NEW United Kingdom 03/07/2018
ECO AP - Programma de Efficiencia Energetica na Administracao Publica Portugal 21/09/2018
PICARDIE PASS RENOVATION France 17/12/2018
Newlight Croatia 21/12/2018
PROSPER - Province of Savona Pact for Energy Efficiency and Renewables Italy 03/04/2019
InEECo - Energy Performance and Energy Supply Contracting in public buildings (MEPCI) Germany 06/05/2019
SOMACYL - Castilla y Léon Energy Efficiency project Spain 24/07/2019
Progetto 3L - Less energy, Less cost, Less impact Italy 09/08/2019
GREENER-EX - Global Roadmap for Energy Efficiency and New Energy Resources in Extremadura Spain 23/08/2019
SEPR - Sustainable Energy in Prešov Region Slovakia 23/08/2019
RE:FIT Wales United Kingdom 14/11/2019
FABER - Funding Action in Bergamo for Emission Reduction Italy 28/11/2019
AA PLUS - Energy Renovation of the Buildings of Aarhus Municipality Denmark 02/12/2019
Manchester LCDU - Greater Manchester Low Carbon Delivery Unit United Kingdom 10/02/2020
ME-L - Municipal Efficiency – Light Italy 24/02/2020
EERR-VIG - Energy Efficient Reconstruction and Refurbishment of hospitals of VINZENZ Group Austria 30/04/2020
Erasmus - Towards a Sustainable 2020 Campus The Netherlands 13/07/2020
Rotterdam-Leiden Heat Infrastructure The Netherlands 17/09/2020
Rotterdam Renovation Fund The Netherlands 30/10/2020
AMICA-E Italy 30/10/2020
PM4PM - Preparation and Mobilisation of Financing for Sustainable Energy Investments in Primorska Region Municipalities Slovenia 01/12/2020
EE Bratislava - Energy Efficiency Programme for Buildings and Facilities of Bratislava Slovakia 05/01/2021
HELLO - High-volume ELectric VehicLe PrOcurement Germany 12/03/2021
UEFA - European Union ELENA Foggia Facility Assistance Italy 29/04/2021
ARTEE - Expérimentation du Tiers-financement en Nouvelle-aquitaine France 21/07/2021
TIPP - Sustainable Tipperary Ireland 22/07/2021
Epirus - Efficient Eco-friendly Transportation, Public Lighting and Buildings in the Region of Epirus Greece 27/07/2021
Warmtenet Noordwest The Netherlands 05/08/2021
Lower Energy Use Via an Extraordinary Network (LEUVEN) Belgium 25/10/2021
GCC - Gothenburg Cable Car Sweden 01/11/2021
Energy Accelerator (The Accelerator) United Kingdom 08/11/2021
EEEF - European Energy Efficiency Fund Luxembourg 09/12/2021
PROTHEUS - Smart Grid Project for Paks Hungary 20/01/2022
EP OVERIJSSEL - Energy Project in Large Cities in Overijssel The Netherlands 21/02/2022
ECORENOV METROPOLE DE LYON France 10/03/2022
GovDER - Government Deep Energy Renovation Slovenia 18/03/2022
REFER-CDR - Renewable Energy For Emission Reduction in Central Denmark Region Denmark 21/03/2022
CHESHIRE EAST ENERGY PROGRAMME United Kingdom 12/04/2022
CODESO - Technical support for the implementation of sustainable energy measures in buildings owned by the Regional Government of the Basque Country Spain 12/04/2022
TEBB - Transition to Electric Buses and Boats in Movia Denmark 25/04/2022
INDDHEAT - Improving renewable energy and energy efficiency in North Denmark District HEATing Denmark 02/05/2022
RePubLEEc - Zagreb Energy Efficient Reconstruction of Public Lighting Croatia 18/07/2022
ASTER - Access to Sustainability for Tenants through Energy-effective Retrofit Belgium 24/11/2022
D6EEPB - District 6 Energy Efficiency for Public Buildings Romania 12/12/2022
FLESPI - Flemish Energy Saving Programme Initiative Belgium 30/01/2023
GEN-IUS - GENova – Innovative Urban Sustainability Italy 27/02/2023
RHEIP - The Capital Region Energy Investment Programme Denmark 08/03/2023
BEM - Efficiency for Berlin Properties Germany 13/03/2023
GROWS - Green Revolution of Wealth in Salento Italy 13/03/2023
DEPO KLAIPEDA - Development of electric public transport for new opportunities Lithuania 23/03/2023
Frederikshavn Housing Association - Energy efficiency in social housing Denmark 15/05/2023
SCMC - Smart City Mobility Concept The Netherlands 25/05/2023
Local Authority Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project (RMO) Ireland 10/07/2023
RenoWatt Belgium 26/07/2023
PL-Alior Energy Efficiency Loans in buildings Poland 05/12/2023
GIEEP - Grant for Implementation of Energy Efficiency Projects Latvia 18/12/2023
ENERGY EFFICIENCY by GETIN Poland 20/12/2023
Energy Efficiency for Lithuanian Public Buildings and Street Lighting (LITGOVEN) Lithuania 12/01/2024
SWEU - South West Energy Unit United Kingdom 22/02/2024
Jelgava Residential Energy Efficiency (JNIP-EE) Latvia 16/04/2024
ING REF Energy Efficiency in Private Buildings (ING REF EEPB) The Netherlands 28/05/2024
Avedore Green City (AGC) Denmark 27/06/2024
BIT SYSTEM FOR POMORSKIE REGION Poland 11/07/2024
SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS IN LIMBURG The Netherlands 19/07/2024
EKO TEAM Poland 25/07/2024
OKTAVE France 20/08/2024
RIKSENERGY Sweden 26/08/2024
MA RÉNOV BORDEAUX MÉTROPOLE France 19/09/2024
KaposGrid - KaposGrid Smart Urban Energy Project Hungary 10/10/2024
HELSINKI OPEN CHARGING SYSTEM (HOCS) Finland 22/10/2024
Service Public Intégré de Rénovation Energétique Occitanie (SPIRE Occitanie) France 05/12/2024
EEFFRB - Energy Efficiency Finance Facility for Residential Buildings Poland 16/12/2024
FOR CASTRO PRETORIO SMART AND EFFICIENT - 4CPS&E Italy 19/12/2024
Sustainable Energy – East Slovenia (SE-ES) Slovenia 27/01/2025
Lille DSP Rénovation énergétique France 11/02/2025
EB&A Platform CMZRB Czechia 03/03/2025
Parteon renovation and new buildings Programme (PARTEON) The Netherlands 09/04/2025