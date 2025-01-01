Completed projects

Below the list of completed ELENA projects, including project description, lessons learnt and whom to contact.
|TITLE/BENEFICIARY
|COUNTRY
|COMPLETED
DATE
|Purmerend - District Heating 2.0 at Stadsverwarming Purmerend
|The Netherlands
|14/02/2014
|MADEV - Madrid Electrical Vehicles
|Spain
|07/04/2014
|REDIBA - Renewable and Energy Efficiency in Diputació de Barcelona
|Spain
|13/03/2015
|DAFNI - Development of smart-grid infrastructure in autonomous island grids of the Aegean
|Greece
|31/08/2015
|ELENA-Modena
|Italy
|16/11/2015
|LONDON DE - Decentralised Energy London
|United Kingdom
|08/12/2015
|Green Net
|The Netherlands
|16/12/2015
|RE:FIT
|United Kingdom
|18/12/2015
|CPE-ECOLES - Contrats de performance énegétique des écoles de la ville de Paris
|France
|22/12/2015
|Provincia de Milano - Energy efficiency Milan Covenant of Mayors
|Italy
|29/12/2015
|REEEZ - Renewable energy and energy efficiency in Zealand
|Denmark
|26/01/2016
|Chieti towards 2020
|Italy
|03/10/2016
|Birmingham Energy Savers Pathfinder
|United Kingdom
|25/10/2016
|Electrobus - Energy Efficient Bus Network for Barcelona
|Spain
|09/03/2017
|SPIS - Sparvagnar i Skane (Tramways in Skane)
|Sweden
|04/04/2017
|CEICAD - Common Energy Investment Programme in the Capital Region of Denmark
|Denmark
|07/04/2017
|BRITE - Bristol Retrofitting – Innovative Technology for Everyone
|United Kingdom
|02/06/2017
|Aarhus LRT - Aarhus Light Rail Transit project
|Denmark
|12/06/2017
|EP Southern Denmark - Energy Programme Southern Denmark
|Denmark
|12/06/2017
|ZEB-SN - The Zero Emission Buses in the Netherlands
|The Netherlands
|15/06/2017
|EOL - Energetska obnova Ljubljane - Energy retrofit programme of public buildings in Ljubljana
|Slovenia
|03/07/2017
|CEDEPI - Central Denmark Energy Planning and Investment
|Denmark
|17/10/2017
|Vila Nova de Gaia Sustainable Energy Programme
|Portugal
|21/12/2017
|VAMOS - Vert.s une Aide à la Maîtrise de l’Ouvrage Sociale
|Belgium
|10/01/2018
|FUENSANTA (ARGEM)
|Spain
|13/03/2018
|RE:NEW
|United Kingdom
|03/07/2018
|ECO AP - Programma de Efficiencia Energetica na Administracao Publica
|Portugal
|21/09/2018
|PICARDIE PASS RENOVATION
|France
|17/12/2018
|Newlight
|Croatia
|21/12/2018
|PROSPER - Province of Savona Pact for Energy Efficiency and Renewables
|Italy
|03/04/2019
|InEECo - Energy Performance and Energy Supply Contracting in public buildings (MEPCI)
|Germany
|06/05/2019
|SOMACYL - Castilla y Léon Energy Efficiency project
|Spain
|24/07/2019
|Progetto 3L - Less energy, Less cost, Less impact
|Italy
|09/08/2019
|GREENER-EX - Global Roadmap for Energy Efficiency and New Energy Resources in Extremadura
|Spain
|23/08/2019
|SEPR - Sustainable Energy in Prešov Region
|Slovakia
|23/08/2019
|RE:FIT Wales
|United Kingdom
|14/11/2019
|FABER - Funding Action in Bergamo for Emission Reduction
|Italy
|28/11/2019
|AA PLUS - Energy Renovation of the Buildings of Aarhus Municipality
|Denmark
|02/12/2019
|Manchester LCDU - Greater Manchester Low Carbon Delivery Unit
|United Kingdom
|10/02/2020
|ME-L - Municipal Efficiency – Light
|Italy
|24/02/2020
|EERR-VIG - Energy Efficient Reconstruction and Refurbishment of hospitals of VINZENZ Group
|Austria
|30/04/2020
|Erasmus - Towards a Sustainable 2020 Campus
|The Netherlands
|13/07/2020
|Rotterdam-Leiden Heat Infrastructure
|The Netherlands
|17/09/2020
|Rotterdam Renovation Fund
|The Netherlands
|30/10/2020
|AMICA-E
|Italy
|30/10/2020
|PM4PM - Preparation and Mobilisation of Financing for Sustainable Energy Investments in Primorska Region Municipalities
|Slovenia
|01/12/2020
|EE Bratislava - Energy Efficiency Programme for Buildings and Facilities of Bratislava
|Slovakia
|05/01/2021
|HELLO - High-volume ELectric VehicLe PrOcurement
|Germany
|12/03/2021
|UEFA - European Union ELENA Foggia Facility Assistance
|Italy
|29/04/2021
|ARTEE - Expérimentation du Tiers-financement en Nouvelle-aquitaine
|France
|21/07/2021
|TIPP - Sustainable Tipperary
|Ireland
|22/07/2021
|Epirus - Efficient Eco-friendly Transportation, Public Lighting and Buildings in the Region of Epirus
|Greece
|27/07/2021
|Warmtenet Noordwest
|The Netherlands
|05/08/2021
|Lower Energy Use Via an Extraordinary Network (LEUVEN)
|Belgium
|25/10/2021
|GCC - Gothenburg Cable Car
|Sweden
|01/11/2021
|Energy Accelerator (The Accelerator)
|United Kingdom
|08/11/2021
|EEEF - European Energy Efficiency Fund
|Luxembourg
|09/12/2021
|PROTHEUS - Smart Grid Project for Paks
|Hungary
|20/01/2022
|EP OVERIJSSEL - Energy Project in Large Cities in Overijssel
|The Netherlands
|21/02/2022
|ECORENOV METROPOLE DE LYON
|France
|10/03/2022
|GovDER - Government Deep Energy Renovation
|Slovenia
|18/03/2022
|REFER-CDR - Renewable Energy For Emission Reduction in Central Denmark Region
|Denmark
|21/03/2022
|CHESHIRE EAST ENERGY PROGRAMME
|United Kingdom
|12/04/2022
|CODESO - Technical support for the implementation of sustainable energy measures in buildings owned by the Regional Government of the Basque Country
|Spain
|12/04/2022
|TEBB - Transition to Electric Buses and Boats in Movia
|Denmark
|25/04/2022
|INDDHEAT - Improving renewable energy and energy efficiency in North Denmark District HEATing
|Denmark
|02/05/2022
|RePubLEEc - Zagreb Energy Efficient Reconstruction of Public Lighting
|Croatia
|18/07/2022
|ASTER - Access to Sustainability for Tenants through Energy-effective Retrofit
|Belgium
|24/11/2022
|D6EEPB - District 6 Energy Efficiency for Public Buildings
|Romania
|12/12/2022
|FLESPI - Flemish Energy Saving Programme Initiative
|Belgium
|30/01/2023
|GEN-IUS - GENova – Innovative Urban Sustainability
|Italy
|27/02/2023
|RHEIP - The Capital Region Energy Investment Programme
|Denmark
|08/03/2023
|BEM - Efficiency for Berlin Properties
|Germany
|13/03/2023
|GROWS - Green Revolution of Wealth in Salento
|Italy
|13/03/2023
|DEPO KLAIPEDA - Development of electric public transport for new opportunities
|Lithuania
|23/03/2023
|Frederikshavn Housing Association - Energy efficiency in social housing
|Denmark
|15/05/2023
|SCMC - Smart City Mobility Concept
|The Netherlands
|25/05/2023
|Local Authority Public Lighting Energy Efficiency Project (RMO)
|Ireland
|10/07/2023
|RenoWatt
|Belgium
|26/07/2023
|PL-Alior Energy Efficiency Loans in buildings
|Poland
|05/12/2023
|GIEEP - Grant for Implementation of Energy Efficiency Projects
|Latvia
|18/12/2023
|ENERGY EFFICIENCY by GETIN
|Poland
|20/12/2023
|Energy Efficiency for Lithuanian Public Buildings and Street Lighting (LITGOVEN)
|Lithuania
|12/01/2024
|SWEU - South West Energy Unit
|United Kingdom
|22/02/2024
|Jelgava Residential Energy Efficiency (JNIP-EE)
|Latvia
|16/04/2024
|ING REF Energy Efficiency in Private Buildings (ING REF EEPB)
|The Netherlands
|28/05/2024
|Avedore Green City (AGC)
|Denmark
|27/06/2024
|BIT SYSTEM FOR POMORSKIE REGION
|Poland
|11/07/2024
|SUSTAINABILITY LOANS FOR CITIZENS IN LIMBURG
|The Netherlands
|19/07/2024
|EKO TEAM
|Poland
|25/07/2024
|OKTAVE
|France
|20/08/2024
|RIKSENERGY
|Sweden
|26/08/2024
|MA RÉNOV BORDEAUX MÉTROPOLE
|France
|19/09/2024
|KaposGrid - KaposGrid Smart Urban Energy Project
|Hungary
|10/10/2024
|HELSINKI OPEN CHARGING SYSTEM (HOCS)
|Finland
|22/10/2024
|Service Public Intégré de Rénovation Energétique Occitanie (SPIRE Occitanie)
|France
|05/12/2024
|EEFFRB - Energy Efficiency Finance Facility for Residential Buildings
|Poland
|16/12/2024
|FOR CASTRO PRETORIO SMART AND EFFICIENT - 4CPS&E
|Italy
|19/12/2024
|Sustainable Energy – East Slovenia (SE-ES)
|Slovenia
|27/01/2025
|Lille DSP Rénovation énergétique
|France
|11/02/2025
|EB&A Platform CMZRB
|Czechia
|03/03/2025
|Parteon renovation and new buildings Programme (PARTEON)
|The Netherlands
|09/04/2025