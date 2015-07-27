Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The 2014 FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of the fund’s strategy, activities and partnerships in the Mediterranean region and its promising perspectives for the next seven years. In line with EIB’s Strategy for the Mediterranean neighbourhood, the FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) has launched its new "Impact Investment Envelope" providing support for higher risk investments with greater economic impact in the Mediterranean Partner Countries (MPCs). Likewise, a new dedicated “Climate Action Envelope (CAMENA)” was created with an initial pledge made by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) of EUR 19m over a 4-year period. During 2014, almost EUR 6m were approved and EUR 2m disbursed to provide technical assistance and risk capital to viable investments in the MPCs. Moreover, more than EUR 21m from the MENA Transition Fund were channelled through the FTF.
All editions of this publication
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2017: Serving the Southern Neighbourhood
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2016
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2015
- 2014 FEMIP Annual Report
- FEMIP Annual Report 2013
- FEMIP Annual Report 2012
- FEMIP Annual Report 2011
- FEMIP 2010 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2009 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2008 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2007 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2006 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2005 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2004 Annual Report