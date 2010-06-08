Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
In 2009, while the Union for the Mediterranean was gradually being set up, FEMIP considerably increased its efforts to promote the economic modernisation of the countries of the region. With its unprecedented level of activity, the Bank confirmed to its Mediterranean partners that it could support them in their ambitious investment policies and consolidated its position as the leading investor in the Mediterranean.
With an amount of EUR 1.6 billion of financing, 2009 was a record year for FEMIP. A total of 20 projects received EIB support: seven in the Maghreb, ten in the Near East and three regional operations.
