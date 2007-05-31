Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The Facility for Euro-Mediterranean Investment and Partnership (FEMIP) brings together under one roof the whole range of services provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) in the southern and easternMediterranean.
Operational since October 2002, it is the key player today in the economic and financial partnership between Europe and theMediterranean.
Its objective is to support the modernisation and opening-up of the Mediterranean partner countries’ economies.
To that end, there are two priorities: support for the private sector and the creation of an investment-friendly environment.
FEMIP is also ameeting place and a forumfor dialogue between Europeans andMediterraneans.
