Description
The FEMIP Trust Fund is designed to help finance projects supporting small businesses, the environment, infrastructure and innovation across the Middle East and North Africa. It does this by providing grant funding for feasibility studies and technical assistance. These help to make projects more attractive for investors. In this report, we provide an overview of our operations under the FEMIP Trust Fund, look at a couple of case studies and see how the fund’s donors are helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
All editions of this publication
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2017: Serving the Southern Neighbourhood
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2016
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2015
- FEMIP Trust Fund Activity Report 2014
- 2014 FEMIP Annual Report
- FEMIP Annual Report 2013
- FEMIP Annual Report 2012
- FEMIP Annual Report 2011
- FEMIP 2010 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2009 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2008 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2007 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2006 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2005 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2004 Annual Report