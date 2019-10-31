Description

The FEMIP Trust Fund is designed to help finance projects supporting small businesses, the environment, infrastructure and innovation across the Middle East and North Africa. It does this by providing grant funding for feasibility studies and technical assistance. These help to make projects more attractive for investors. In this report, we provide an overview of our operations under the FEMIP Trust Fund, look at a couple of case studies and see how the fund’s donors are helping to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.