Description

2014 saw the start of the new 2014-2020 mandate for the Bank's operations in the Mediterranean partner countries. During the year, the EIB signed over EUR 1.6 billion of new operations, including large-scale infrastructure investments and innovative projects to support entrepreneurs. The Bank continues to focus on enhancing the impact of its operations, whether through an emphasis on climate action, employment creation, or via the provision of technical advice to our clients, to name but a few. We are proud to present our 2014 FEMIP annual report, which offers insights into these and the many other aspects of the EIB's activities for the Mediterranean region.