Description

The Mediterranean region is witnessing unprecedented changes. The modernisation of infrastructure, improvements in living conditions and balanced economic growth are needed more than ever. As the financial arm of the European Investment Bank in the Mediterranean, FEMIP brings its extensive experience serving the Mediterranean region to achieve those objectives.

This commitment was reflected in 2010 in the EUR 2.6bn of financing provided to the Mediterranean partner countries. This represents a significant increase of 60% compared with the previous year and highlights FEMIP’s ability to support the reform and modernisation process in the region.

This report was originally printed and published on 25 May 2011. The electronic versions below were amended slightly in 08th August 2011.