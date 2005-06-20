Description

FEMIP, which has been operational since October 2002, is the EIB's support facility in the Mediterranean Partner Countries and the most active forum for economic and financial dialogue between the two sides of the Mediterranean.

In December 2003, its remit was reinforced and the range of its activities expanded.

While this first report focuses in particular on 2004, it therefore cover FEMIP's activities between 1 October 2002 and 31 December 2004.