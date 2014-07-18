Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
With its financing effort maintained in 2013, the EIB has reached over EUR 5bn of new financing operations in the Mediterranean region since 2011. These operations, in support of economic and social development, demonstrate EIB-FEMIP’s commitment and ability to support the MPCs as they seek to realise their growth potential through long-term investments. As a leading large-scale financier in the Mediterranean region, the EIB remains ideally placed to offer this support and will continue to do so looking ahead to 2020.
All editions of this publication
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2017: Serving the Southern Neighbourhood
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2016
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2015
- FEMIP Trust Fund Activity Report 2014
- 2014 FEMIP Annual Report
- FEMIP Annual Report 2012
- FEMIP Annual Report 2011
- FEMIP 2010 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2009 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2008 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2007 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2006 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2005 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2004 Annual Report