Description

With its financing effort maintained in 2013, the EIB has reached over EUR 5bn of new financing operations in the Mediterranean region since 2011. These operations, in support of economic and social development, demonstrate EIB-FEMIP’s commitment and ability to support the MPCs as they seek to realise their growth potential through long-term investments. As a leading large-scale financier in the Mediterranean region, the EIB remains ideally placed to offer this support and will continue to do so looking ahead to 2020.