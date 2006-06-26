Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The second FEMIP Annual Report reviews the activities undertaken in 2005 by this facility that provides EIB support in the Mediterranean partner countries.
In 2005, investment was maintained at the 2004 level, with a total of 23 new operations amounting to EUR 2.194 billion being signed. Half of this lending went to the private sector, thus helping to create jobs and modernise the economic fabric.
The Report also looks at the guidelines for 2006, at the end of which year the European Council will decide on the future of the economic and financial partnership and on FEMIP's prospects for 2007-13.
All editions of this publication
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2018
- FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2017: Serving the Southern Neighbourhood
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2016
- Southern Neighbourhood & FEMIP Trust Fund Annual Report 2015
- FEMIP Trust Fund Activity Report 2014
- 2014 FEMIP Annual Report
- FEMIP Annual Report 2013
- FEMIP Annual Report 2012
- FEMIP Annual Report 2011
- FEMIP 2010 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2009 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2008 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2007 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2006 Annual Report
- FEMIP 2004 Annual Report