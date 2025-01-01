Sustainable urban mobility

How we help

The Bank offers a wide range of financial tools. We provide direct lending including products such as framework loans to aggregate smaller investments (such as like bike lanes) to intermediated lending, the Bank supports sound investments from public sector promoter’s and private operators.

The Bank also provides funding for higher risk projects through risk-sharing and blending instruments such as InvestEU and the Future Mobility Initiative, launched in 2019 by the EIB and the European Commission.

The EIB provides also advisory support through JASPERS, ELENA and the EIAH, which help to tackle investment barriers.