Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 426,922,001.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 426,922,001.4
Transport : € 426,922,001.4
Signature date(s)
21/06/2016 : € 426,922,001.4
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Ivanka-Sever-Raca
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Jarovce-Ivanka-Sever
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink to all environmental information
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov Diaľnica D4, Bratislava Ivanka, sever – Záhorská Bystrica Dopravno-inžinierske podklady
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - hluková štúdia
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vplyv na priaznivý stav biotopov
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica Posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Súlad s ÚPD
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vizualizác
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Geologiko-tektonická mapa
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica, rozptylová štúdia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7c, SPL
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA ŠIRŠÍCH VZŤAHOV
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 2a,2b
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - graficke prilohy
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - ENVIRONMENTÁLNA CHARAKTERISTIKA
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Ivanka sever - Rača Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7a,7b
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava - Dunajská Lužná - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Kompenzačné opatrenie 1, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Rusovce
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Záhorská Bystrica - Záverečé Stanovisko
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 1
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Hluková τtúdia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Doprava
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dunajská Lužná - Holice - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 2
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Jarovce - Ivanka sever - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Textové a obrazové prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava Ketelec – Bratislava Prievoz“ priemyselná a krajinná ekológia Zámer EIA
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 3, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Čunovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 5, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Kalinkovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Mapa kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 4, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Podunajské Biskupice
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 6, sprietočnenie Biskupického ramena
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Posúdenie stavby
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce Ivanka North Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever -Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Vyhodnotenie rizík klimatických zmien (odolnosť a zraniteľnosť projektu voči klimatickým zmenám)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -DOPRAVNÁ PROGNÓZA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - ROZPTYLOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava – Dunajská Lužná - Fotodokumentácia záujmového územia
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 - Ketelec-dunajska-luzna
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Základné údaje o navrhovaných variantoch
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Appropriate assessment of impact of intention on territories of European importance and protected avian territories
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - The Proposal of Compensatory Measures
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports D4/R7 PPP with EUR 426 million of financing – first EIB transaction under EFSI in Slovakia

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2016
20150059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 427 million
EUR 883 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design, construction and financing of approximately 27 km of the D4 motorway around Bratislava, which will connect to the R7 expressway (outside the scope of EIB financing) and is to be procured as part of the D4R7 public-private partnership (PPP).

The project will provide enhanced transport capacity to the Bratislava region and improved connectivity both locally and strategically. Socio-economic benefits are mainly expected from improved and more reliable journey times. The D4 motorway is located on the trans-European transport network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and passes through known Natura 2000 sites – particularly in the area of a proposed new River Danube crossing along the D4 motorway section. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directives 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal in addition to any requirement for EIA from a trans-boundary perspective (Espoo Convention).

The project is being procured as a PPP under the terms of a design-build-finance-operate (DBFO) contract. Procurement started in December 2014 via a competitive dialogue procedure. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Ivanka-Sever-Raca
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Jarovce-Ivanka-Sever
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink to all environmental information
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov Diaľnica D4, Bratislava Ivanka, sever – Záhorská Bystrica Dopravno-inžinierske podklady
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - hluková štúdia
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vplyv na priaznivý stav biotopov
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Fotodokumentácia
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica Posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Súlad s ÚPD
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vizualizác
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Geologiko-tektonická mapa
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica, rozptylová štúdia
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7c, SPL
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA ŠIRŠÍCH VZŤAHOV
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 2a,2b
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - graficke prilohy
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - ENVIRONMENTÁLNA CHARAKTERISTIKA
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Ivanka sever - Rača Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7a,7b
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava - Dunajská Lužná - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Grafické prílohy
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Grafické prílohy
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Kompenzačné opatrenie 1, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Rusovce
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Záhorská Bystrica - Záverečé Stanovisko
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 1
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - map
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Hluková τtúdia
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Doprava
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dunajská Lužná - Holice - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 2
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení - map
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Jarovce - Ivanka sever - Správa o hodnotení
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Textové a obrazové prílohy
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava Ketelec – Bratislava Prievoz“ priemyselná a krajinná ekológia Zámer EIA
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Fotodokumentácia
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 3, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Čunovo
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 5, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Kalinkovo
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Mapa kompenzačných opatrení
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 4, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Podunajské Biskupice
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 6, sprietočnenie Biskupického ramena
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Posúdenie stavby
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce Ivanka North Non-Technical Summary
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever -Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Vyhodnotenie rizík klimatických zmien (odolnosť a zraniteľnosť projektu voči klimatickým zmenám)
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -DOPRAVNÁ PROGNÓZA
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - ROZPTYLOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava – Dunajská Lužná - Fotodokumentácia záujmového územia
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 - Ketelec-dunajska-luzna
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Základné údaje o navrhovaných variantoch
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Appropriate assessment of impact of intention on territories of European importance and protected avian territories
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - The Proposal of Compensatory Measures
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports D4/R7 PPP with EUR 426 million of financing – first EIB transaction under EFSI in Slovakia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Ivanka-Sever-Raca
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62983300
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Jarovce-Ivanka-Sever
Publication Date
7 Mar 2016
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62983301
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink to all environmental information
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
62984842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Publication Date
8 Dec 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63425870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov Diaľnica D4, Bratislava Ivanka, sever – Záhorská Bystrica Dopravno-inžinierske podklady
Publication Date
22 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87281950
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica
Publication Date
22 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87280176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Publication Date
22 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178473658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - hluková štúdia
Publication Date
22 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285816
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vplyv na priaznivý stav biotopov
Publication Date
22 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284018
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Fotodokumentácia
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284019
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica Posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Súlad s ÚPD
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vizualizác
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Geologiko-tektonická mapa
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87280174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica, rozptylová štúdia
Publication Date
24 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284341
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7c, SPL
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87279966
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA ŠIRŠÍCH VZŤAHOV
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87280173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 2a,2b
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285817
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - graficke prilohy
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178529779
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - ENVIRONMENTÁLNA CHARAKTERISTIKA
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87283795
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Ivanka sever - Rača Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87281953
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7a,7b
Publication Date
25 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava - Dunajská Lužná - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Grafické prílohy
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178535259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Grafické prílohy
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178537160
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285847
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Kompenzačné opatrenie 1, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Rusovce
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178598328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178539134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Záhorská Bystrica - Záverečé Stanovisko
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87281954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178536369
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 1
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178527283
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - map
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87283797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Hluková τtúdia
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87283813
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Doprava
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284250
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dunajská Lužná - Holice - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 2
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení - map
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284043
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178542832
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Jarovce - Ivanka sever - Správa o hodnotení
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284041
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178547248
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Textové a obrazové prílohy
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178525639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178529091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava Ketelec – Bratislava Prievoz“ priemyselná a krajinná ekológia Zámer EIA
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286747
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178577678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Fotodokumentácia
Publication Date
26 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 3, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Čunovo
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178676501
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 5, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Kalinkovo
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178674863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Mapa kompenzačných opatrení
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 4, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Podunajské Biskupice
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178684299
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 6, sprietočnenie Biskupického ramena
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Posúdenie stavby
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286331
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce Ivanka North Non-Technical Summary
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
94076555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever -Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87286329
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Vyhodnotenie rizík klimatických zmien (odolnosť a zraniteľnosť projektu voči klimatickým zmenám)
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285751
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -DOPRAVNÁ PROGNÓZA
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284234
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - ROZPTYLOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285721
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava – Dunajská Lužná - Fotodokumentácia záujmového územia
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284352
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87279972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87283803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179222222
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 - Ketelec-dunajska-luzna
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284239
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179227471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285824
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87285723
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Základné údaje o navrhovaných variantoch
Publication Date
6 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87284350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Appropriate assessment of impact of intention on territories of European importance and protected avian territories
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90908529
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
Slovak
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181211124
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - The Proposal of Compensatory Measures
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90930458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
188298462
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150059
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovakia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Ivanka-Sever-Raca
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Jarovce-Ivanka-Sever
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink to all environmental information
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov Diaľnica D4, Bratislava Ivanka, sever – Záhorská Bystrica Dopravno-inžinierske podklady
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - hluková štúdia
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vplyv na priaznivý stav biotopov
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica Posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Súlad s ÚPD
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vizualizác
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Geologiko-tektonická mapa
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica, rozptylová štúdia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7c, SPL
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA ŠIRŠÍCH VZŤAHOV
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 2a,2b
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - graficke prilohy
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - ENVIRONMENTÁLNA CHARAKTERISTIKA
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Ivanka sever - Rača Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7a,7b
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava - Dunajská Lužná - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Kompenzačné opatrenie 1, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Rusovce
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Záhorská Bystrica - Záverečé Stanovisko
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 1
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Hluková τtúdia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Doprava
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dunajská Lužná - Holice - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 2
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Jarovce - Ivanka sever - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Textové a obrazové prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava Ketelec – Bratislava Prievoz“ priemyselná a krajinná ekológia Zámer EIA
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 3, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Čunovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 5, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Kalinkovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Mapa kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 4, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Podunajské Biskupice
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 6, sprietočnenie Biskupického ramena
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Posúdenie stavby
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce Ivanka North Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever -Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Vyhodnotenie rizík klimatických zmien (odolnosť a zraniteľnosť projektu voči klimatickým zmenám)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -DOPRAVNÁ PROGNÓZA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - ROZPTYLOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava – Dunajská Lužná - Fotodokumentácia záujmového územia
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 - Ketelec-dunajska-luzna
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Základné údaje o navrhovaných variantoch
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Appropriate assessment of impact of intention on territories of European importance and protected avian territories
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - The Proposal of Compensatory Measures
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Data sheet
D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports D4/R7 PPP with EUR 426 million of financing – first EIB transaction under EFSI in Slovakia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB supports D4/R7 PPP with EUR 426 million of financing – first EIB transaction under EFSI in Slovakia
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Ivanka-Sever-Raca
Related public register
07/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink for EIA D4 Motorway Jarovce-Ivanka-Sever
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Weblink to all environmental information
Related public register
08/12/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov Diaľnica D4, Bratislava Ivanka, sever – Záhorská Bystrica Dopravno-inžinierske podklady
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - hluková štúdia
Related public register
22/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vplyv na priaznivý stav biotopov
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica Posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Súlad s ÚPD
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Vizualizác
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica - Geologiko-tektonická mapa
Related public register
24/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever – Záhorská Bystrica, rozptylová štúdia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7c, SPL
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA ŠIRŠÍCH VZŤAHOV
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 2a,2b
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - graficke prilohy
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - ENVIRONMENTÁLNA CHARAKTERISTIKA
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Ivanka sever - Rača Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
25/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - PREHĽADNÁ SITUÁCIA 7a,7b
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava - Dunajská Lužná - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Grafické prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Primerané posúdenie vplyvu zámeru na územia európskeho významu a chránené vtáčie územia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Kompenzačné opatrenie 1, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Rusovce
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Záhorská Bystrica - Záverečé Stanovisko
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 1
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Ivanka sever - Rača - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Hluková τtúdia
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Doprava
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dunajská Lužná - Holice - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - map 2
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení - map
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Ivanka sever - Rača - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4, Jarovce - Ivanka sever - Správa o hodnotení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Netechnické zhrnutie
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Textové a obrazové prílohy
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava Ketelec – Bratislava Prievoz“ priemyselná a krajinná ekológia Zámer EIA
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Projektu kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
26/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce-Ivanka sever - Fotodokumentácia
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 3, zmena pozemkov na lesný pozemok v k.ú. Čunovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 5, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Kalinkovo
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Mapa kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 4, zatrávnenie pozemkov v k.ú. Podunajské Biskupice
Related public register
28/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava, Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Kompenzačné opatrenie 6, sprietočnenie Biskupického ramena
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Posúdenie stavby
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 Jarovce Ivanka North Non-Technical Summary
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever -Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Vyhodnotenie rizík klimatických zmien (odolnosť a zraniteľnosť projektu voči klimatickým zmenám)
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -DOPRAVNÁ PROGNÓZA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - ROZPTYLOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Bratislava – Dunajská Lužná - Fotodokumentácia záujmového územia
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - Oznámenie o zmene navrhovanej činnosti
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - Správa o hodnotení vplyvov
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 - Ketelec-dunajska-luzna
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Diaľnica D4 Bratislava Jarovce – Ivanka sever
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice -HLUKOVÁ ŠTÚDIA
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Rýchlostná cesta R7 Dubajská Lužná - Holice - NETECHNICKÉ ZHRNUTIE
Related public register
06/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - Základné údaje o navrhovaných variantoch
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Appropriate assessment of impact of intention on territories of European importance and protected avian territories
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - Návrh kompenzačných opatrení
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP - D4 HIGHWAY BRATISLAVA, JAROVCE – IVANKA NORTH - The Proposal of Compensatory Measures
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications