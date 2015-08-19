D4R7 SLOVAKIA PPP

Summary sheet
The project consists of the design, construction and financing of approximately 27 km of the D4 motorway around Bratislava, which will connect to the R7 expressway (outside the scope of EIB financing) and is to be procured as part of the D4R7 public-private partnership (PPP).
The project will provide enhanced transport capacity to the Bratislava region and improved connectivity both locally and strategically. Socio-economic benefits are mainly expected from improved and more reliable journey times. The D4 motorway is located on the trans-European transport network.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and passes through known Natura 2000 sites – particularly in the area of a proposed new River Danube crossing along the D4 motorway section. Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directives 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal in addition to any requirement for EIA from a trans-boundary perspective (Espoo Convention).
The project is being procured as a PPP under the terms of a design-build-finance-operate (DBFO) contract. Procurement started in December 2014 via a competitive dialogue procedure. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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