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POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 550,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 550,000,000
Transport : € 550,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/03/2015 : € 550,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part II
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Cover Page
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Koscierzyna Bypass 2008
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2012
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Walcz Bypass 2010
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2014
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Sanok Bypass
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Inowroclaw Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Belchatow Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass Explanation to Environmental Decision Change
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Ostrow Wielkopolskiego Bypass 2009
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Cover Page
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part I
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Jarocin Bypass 2007
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Klodzko Bypass
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part III
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Gora Kalwaria Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Brodnica Bypass 2008
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Nysa Bypass 2009
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass 2011
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Annex 2012
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III

Summary sheet

Release date
29 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/03/2015
20140269
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 515 million
EUR 1290 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of 14 bypasses nation-wide .

The programme involves the new construction and upgrading of bypasses and existing roads (about 14 sub-projects in all) along national highways and some short sections of expressways, totalling 175 km. The investments are part of the Road Investment Programme for the years 2014 to 2020 and will be jointly financed by EU Cohesion Funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As this is a programme of roads, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.
Most of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), or to be screened under Annex II. It is expected that most of the individual schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EIA Directive. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites, in which case compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part II
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Cover Page
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Koscierzyna Bypass 2008
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2012
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Walcz Bypass 2010
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2014
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Sanok Bypass
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Inowroclaw Bypass 2006
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Belchatow Bypass 2006
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass Explanation to Environmental Decision Change
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Ostrow Wielkopolskiego Bypass 2009
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Cover Page
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part I
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2006
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Jarocin Bypass 2007
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Klodzko Bypass
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part III
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Gora Kalwaria Bypass 2006
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Brodnica Bypass 2008
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Nysa Bypass 2009
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass 2011
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Annex 2012
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part II
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56481681
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Cover Page
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56482906
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Koscierzyna Bypass 2008
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56480666
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2012
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56485252
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Walcz Bypass 2010
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56438312
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2014
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56484026
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Sanok Bypass
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56436691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Inowroclaw Bypass 2006
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56437713
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Belchatow Bypass 2006
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56441448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass Explanation to Environmental Decision Change
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56481189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Ostrow Wielkopolskiego Bypass 2009
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56437905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Cover Page
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56482091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part I
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56482092
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2006
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56483054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Jarocin Bypass 2007
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56430705
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Klodzko Bypass
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56430706
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part III
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56483701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Publication Date
4 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57315488
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Gora Kalwaria Bypass 2006
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56433575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Brodnica Bypass 2008
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56437998
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Nysa Bypass 2009
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56438203
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass 2011
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56480242
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Annex 2012
Publication Date
14 May 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56481075
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163112425
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140269
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part II
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Cover Page
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Koscierzyna Bypass 2008
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2012
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Walcz Bypass 2010
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2014
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Sanok Bypass
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Inowroclaw Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Belchatow Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass Explanation to Environmental Decision Change
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Ostrow Wielkopolskiego Bypass 2009
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Cover Page
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part I
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Olsztyn Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Jarocin Bypass 2007
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Klodzko Bypass
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Wielun Bypass 2006 Report Part III
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Gora Kalwaria Bypass 2006
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Brodnica Bypass 2008
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Nysa Bypass 2009
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass 2011
Related public register
14/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III - Szczecinek Bypass Annex 2012
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III
Data sheet
POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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