POLAND ROAD MODERNISATION III

Summary sheet
Construction of 14 bypasses nation-wide .
The programme involves the new construction and upgrading of bypasses and existing roads (about 14 sub-projects in all) along national highways and some short sections of expressways, totalling 175 km. The investments are part of the Road Investment Programme for the years 2014 to 2020 and will be jointly financed by EU Cohesion Funds.
As this is a programme of roads, compliance with the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC will be assessed during appraisal.
Most of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU), or to be screened under Annex II. It is expected that most of the individual schemes will require preparation of a full EIA with public consultation under the requirements of either Annex I or Annex II/III of the EIA Directive. In addition, the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites, in which case compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2004/17/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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