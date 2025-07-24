Our impact
Qu’il s’agisse d’améliorer l’accès à l’eau potable ou d’alimenter des maisons en électricité, nous travaillons assidûment pour que nos investissements aient un impact réel sur le terrain. En 2024, nous avons financé des projets hors de l’Union européenne, avec pour résultats estimés :
1,8 million de personnes
ayant accès à une eau potable plus saine
7,2 millions de foyers
alimentés en énergies renouvelables
4,2 millions de personnes
bénéficiant de services de santé de meilleure qualité
Des histoires du monde entier
Quelques histoires pour illustrer nos réalisations au-delà des chiffres et des graphiques. Découvrez comment notre travail améliore les conditions de vie dans le monde entier.
Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans
EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices
Fighting climate change with financial finesse
Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments
EIB Global: Shaping a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world
Find out how EIB Global is bringing jobs, clean water, electricity and better healthcare to millions of people worldwide in our new Global Impact Report.
Pays en développement : de l’importance des connexions
LeapFrog investit dans les services financiers, les soins de santé et l’énergie propre en faveur de millions de personnes en Afrique et en Asie.
Les partenariats en matière de santé sont essentiels
Les dirigeants mondiaux doivent faire en sorte que tous les pays disposent des ressources dont ils ont besoin pour détecter les nouvelles épidémies et réagir rapidement, faute de quoi nous serons toutes et tous en danger.
Une bouffée d’air frais grâce à la science
Avec le soutien de l’UE, l’Institut Mihajlo Pupin contribue à l’assainissement de l’air pollué par les chaudières au charbon et au mazout à Belgrade.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)
Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)
Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.
Notre soutien à l’Ukraine en 2025
More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.
Le bon côté des énergies vertes
Le soleil, le vent, de vastes réserves de minerais critiques et une stratégie ambitieuse pourraient transformer le Chili en centrale d’énergies renouvelables.
EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments
The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.
La caroube pour doper les exportations marocaines
Au Maroc, l’entreprise de l’industrie cosmétique et alimentaire Santis se modernise et soutient l’agriculture pour répondre à la demande de gomme de caroube.
Nos publications
Comprendre le paysage mondial est essentiel pour agir. Découvrez nos dernières recherches, études économiques, enquêtes et autres ressources.
Trust funds in action
This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.
EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025
At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.
European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027
This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.
Priorités pour la prospérité – Rapport d’activité 2024 du Groupe BEI
Nos priorités stimulent la croissance, la prospérité et le progrès technologique et social dans les différents États membres, dans l’ensemble de l’Union européenne et partout ailleurs dans le monde. Le présent rapport met en évidence les projets qui illustrent notre action concernant chacune de ces priorités.
La finance en Afrique
Le neuvième rapport annuel consacré à la finance en Afrique montre que les conditions financières s’améliorent sur le continent, mais que l’accès au financement demeure un obstacle majeur au développement économique.
Constructing Education: Building for impact
A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.
Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean
Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.
-
Les fonds fiduciaires en action
Les ressources disponibles pour le financement du développement sont limitées. Découvrez comment BEI Monde travaille avec 12 fonds fiduciaires pour augmenter les montants disponibles, soutenir un large éventail de projets et générer un impact positif.
-
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023
This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.
