Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées
read more

BEI Monde

Des partenariats à l’échelle mondiale

easy to read Facile à lire et à comprendre

Relever les défis ensemble

Le monde est confronté à de multiples crises : invasion de l’Ukraine par la Russie, changements climatiques, extrême pauvreté. Ces défis ne connaissent pas de frontières et requièrent une réponse efficace de l’UE qui favorise de véritables partenariats. BEI Monde, la branche de la BEI spécialisée dans le développement, incarne notre engagement en faveur de sociétés durables et inclusives partout dans le monde.

En savoir plus  
custom-preview

Oú nous intervenons

BEI Monde travaille avec des partenaires dans le monde entier : Balkans occidentauxvoisinage oriental et voisinage méridional de l’UE, Afrique subsaharienneAmérique latine et dans les Caraïbes et Asie et dans le Pacifique. Depuis 2021, la plupart de nos opérations sont soutenues par l’IVCDCI – Europe dans le monde, le principal outil de financement de l’Union européenne pour la promotion du développement durable, de la paix et de la stabilité.

Our impact

Qu’il s’agisse d’améliorer l’accès à l’eau potable ou d’alimenter des maisons en électricité, nous travaillons assidûment pour que nos investissements aient un impact réel sur le terrain. En 2024, nous avons financé des projets hors de l’Union européenne, avec pour résultats estimés :

1,8 million de personnes

ayant accès à une eau potable plus saine

7,2 millions de foyers

alimentés en énergies renouvelables

4,2 millions de personnes

bénéficiant de services de santé de meilleure qualité

À la une

Rapport sur l’impact de BEI Monde

Cette publication explique comment BEI Monde relève les défis d’aujourd’hui et travaille avec des partenaires pour soutenir les objectifs de l’UE en vue de bâtir un monde plus prospère, plus sûr, plus durable et plus équitable.

En savoir plus  

Des histoires du monde entier

Quelques histoires pour illustrer nos réalisations au-delà des chiffres et des graphiques. Découvrez comment notre travail améliore les conditions de vie dans le monde entier.

  •
    24 juillet 2025

    Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

    EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

    Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 21 juillet 2025

    Fighting climate change with financial finesse

    Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

    Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
  • 17 juillet 2025

    EIB Global: Shaping a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive world

    Find out how EIB Global is bringing jobs, clean water, electricity and better healthcare to millions of people worldwide in our new Global Impact Report.

    Global development
  • 1 juillet 2025

    Pays en développement : de l’importance des connexions

    LeapFrog investit dans les services financiers, les soins de santé et l’énergie propre en faveur de millions de personnes en Afrique et en Asie.

    Transports Santé et sciences de la vie Climat Nigéria Inde Ghana Indonésie Kenya Asie et Pacifique Afrique subsaharienne Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales Énergie
  • 22 mai 2025

    Les partenariats en matière de santé sont essentiels

    Les dirigeants mondiaux doivent faire en sorte que tous les pays disposent des ressources dont ils ont besoin pour détecter les nouvelles épidémies et réagir rapidement, faute de quoi nous serons toutes et tous en danger.

    Entretiens Institutional Santé et sciences de la vie Partenariats Partenaires Covid-19 Le Comité de direction Nadia Calviño Développement - international Infrastructures sociales
  • 8 mai 2025

    Une bouffée d’air frais grâce à la science

    Avec le soutien de l’UE, l’Institut Mihajlo Pupin contribue à l’assainissement de l’air pollué par les chaudières au charbon et au mazout à Belgrade.

    Environnement Changements climatiques Climat Technologies Action en faveur du climat Sciences Balkans occidentaux Pollution Serbie Pays de l’élargissement Balkans occidentaux Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 7 mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 1)

    Affordable housing in Portugal, the first artificial energy island in the North Sea, early cancer detection in Spain, new waterways to prevent floods in Sweden… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 7 mai 2025

    Europe Day 2025: Proud to be European (part 2)

    Financing for post-doctoral research in Greece, sustainable transport in Bulgaria, wind power in Germany, farmers in France, satellites in Poland… The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that improve people’s lives and foster growth and prosperity across Europe.

    Slovakia Italy Croatia Austria Spain Romania Ireland Germany Sweden Slovenia Lithuania Bulgaria Malta Finland Belgium Hungary Greece Denmark Luxembourg Cyprus The Netherlands Portugal Poland France Latvia Czechia Estonia European Union Global development
  • 25 avril 2025

    Notre soutien à l’Ukraine en 2025

    More than three years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s resilience is extraordinary and Europe’s commitment to support the country remains unwavering. The European Investment Bank Group continues to stand by Ukraine. Here is how we have supported Ukraine in 2025.

    PME Chemins de fer Solidarity with Ukraine Transports Initiative « EU for Ukraine » Santé et sciences de la vie Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Éducation et formation Ukraine Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Développement - international Climat et environnement Infrastructures sociales
  • 16 avril 2025

    Le bon côté des énergies vertes

    Le soleil, le vent, de vastes réserves de minerais critiques et une stratégie ambitieuse pourraient transformer le Chili en centrale d’énergies renouvelables.

    PME Énergie éolienne Climat Décarbonation Énergies renouvelables Énergie solaire Efficacité énergétique Transformation énergétique Chili Amérique latine et Caraïbes Développement - international Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 4 avril 2025

    EIB Group key priorities: High-impact global investments

    The European Investment Bank Group supports projects that address the most pressing global challenges. In partnership with countries, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and United Nations agencies, we help to build a sustainable future for Europe and the world.

    Global development
  • 3 avril 2025

    La caroube pour doper les exportations marocaines

    Au Maroc, l’entreprise de l’industrie cosmétique et alimentaire Santis se modernise et soutient l’agriculture pour répondre à la demande de gomme de caroube.

    Agro-industrie PME Maroc Voisinage méridional Agriculture et bioéconomie Développement - international

Nos publications

Comprendre le paysage mondial est essentiel pour agir. Découvrez nos dernières recherches, études économiques, enquêtes et autres ressources.

  • 31 juillet 2025

    Trust funds in action

    This publication provides an updated look at our range of trust funds and explains how we work together with our partners.

    African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Trust Fund EU-Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund Financial Inclusion Fund (FIF) Partnerships Water, wastewater management Water Sector Fund (WSF) City Climate Finance Gap Fund FEMIP Trust Fund (FTF) Innovation Fund Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (EPTATF) Mandates and partnerships Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Digitalisation and technological innovation Global development Climate and environment Energy
  • 30 juin 2025

    EIB Global Impact Report 2024/2025

    At a time of geopolitical shifts and rising uncertainty, the EIB Group is addressing global challenges by expanding its work on the ground and developing more partnerships. The goal is a prosperous, sustainable and peaceful world.

    Urban development Social sustainability SMEs Fragility and conflict Diversity and gender Migration Ukraine Eastern Neighbourhood EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
  • 28 avril 2025

    European Investment Bank Group Evaluation Activity Report 2024 and Work Programme 2025-2027

    This annual report describes the 11 evaluations conducted by the EIB’s independent evaluation function in 2024 and outlines the division’s programme for 2025-2027.

    Global development Climate and environment
  • 30 janvier 2025

    Priorités pour la prospérité – Rapport d’activité 2024 du Groupe BEI

    Nos priorités stimulent la croissance, la prospérité et le progrès technologique et social dans les différents États membres, dans l’ensemble de l’Union européenne et partout ailleurs dans le monde. Le présent rapport met en évidence les projets qui illustrent notre action concernant chacune de ces priorités.

    Cybersécurité Foresterie Bioéconomie Environnement Climat Numérique et télécoms Technologies Action en faveur du climat Investissement Union européenne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Agriculture et bioéconomie Développement - international Union des marchés des capitaux Sécurité et défence Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 7 novembre 2024

    La finance en Afrique

    Le neuvième rapport annuel consacré à la finance en Afrique montre que les conditions financières s’améliorent sur le continent, mais que l’accès au financement demeure un obstacle majeur au développement économique.

    Technologie financière Institutional Banque Financial institutions Partenaires Climat Numérique et télécoms Financement pour le climat Instruments financiers Finance Afrique subsaharienne Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Développement - international Climat et environnement
  • 5 novembre 2024

    Constructing Education: Building for impact

    A new framework seeks to connect new investments in schools with the pedagogical goals of educators.

    Infrastructure Education and training Global development Social infrastructure
  • 28 octobre 2024

    Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

    Public development banks are key to climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean Here’s how they’re supporting the region’s climate transition.

    Latin America and the Caribbean Global development Climate and environment
  • 12 septembre 2024

    Les fonds fiduciaires en action

    Les ressources disponibles pour le financement du développement sont limitées. Découvrez comment BEI Monde travaille avec 12 fonds fiduciaires pour augmenter les montants disponibles, soutenir un large éventail de projets et générer un impact positif.

    Fonds fiduciaire pour les États d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP) Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures Fonds pour l'inclusion financière (FIF) Partenariats Gestion de l'eau et des eaux usées Fonds pour le secteur de l’eau City Climate Finance Gap Fund Fonds fiduciaire de la FEMIP (FFF) Fonds pour l’innovation Fonds fiduciaire d'assistance technique en faveur des pays du Partenariat oriental (FFATPO) Mandats et partenariats Ukraine Voisinage oriental Pays de l’élargissement Transformation numérique et innovation technologique Développement - international Climat et environnement Énergie
  • 11 juillet 2024

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund: EIB Annual Report 2023

    This report describes the progress and activities of the City Climate Finance Gap Fund in 2023. Three years into operations, we moved from testing the fund’s business model towards accelerated implementation of its technical assistance to cities and local authorities.

    Partnerships City Climate Finance Gap Fund Mandates and partnerships Global development Climate and environment
Toutes les publications  

Pour rester informé(e)

Inscrivez-vous au bulletin d’information de BEI Monde pour recevoir une sélection bimensuelle des meilleurs contenus :

  • Informations et blogs sur nos derniers projets dans le monde
  • Podcasts et vidéos sur des sujets faisant l’actualité de BEI Monde
  • Dernières évolutions de nos initiatives phares

Toutes les actualités et autres informations

Actualités
Autres actualités
Publications
Autres publications
Vidéos
Autres vidéos
Discours et entretiens
Autres discours