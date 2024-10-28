Description

In this publication, we provide an overview of climate risks in Latin America and Caribbean countries, using the European Investment Bank’s country climate risk scores. This is followed by an assessment of the region’s climate investment needs and potential sources of financing, against the current macroeconomic and fiscal backdrop. We describe the role of public development banks in the region, their current contribution to mitigating climate risks, and the results of our survey. In the last section, we present the main findings and policy recommendations.

Please see our related story: Climate financing in Latin America and the Caribbean: How are public development banks supporting the climate transition?