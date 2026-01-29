La BEI publie un large éventail de rapports, d’études et de brochures destinés aux professionnels et au grand public. Toutes ces publications sont disponibles gratuitement dans divers formats numériques (PDF, livre électronique ou en ligne). Vous pouvez également commander gratuitement un nombre limité de publications imprimées auprès de l’Office des publications de l’Union européenne.
Faits marquants
EIB Investment Survey 2025
Corporate investment is showing remarkable resilience, despite pressure from US tariffs and ongoing geopolitical shifts.
The EIB Group Operational Plan 2026-2028
Under the new Group Operational Plan, the EIB Group will pursue an ambitious signature volume of €100 billion in 2026. This financing will target transformative investments in areas such as innovation, competitiveness, and security and defence.
Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
