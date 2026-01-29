Description

The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. As a cornerstone of the European project, backed by the unified vision of its 27 shareholders, the Group increased its relevance and strategic focus, prioritising investments that contribute to competitiveness and security, aiming to promote shared prosperity and democratic values across Europe and around the world. In this report, you will see how the European Investment Bank Group plays its part in powering Europe.