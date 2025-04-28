Description

The EIB Group’s evaluation function promotes accountability through evidence-based assessments of the Group’s performance and results.

The activity report provides an account of the evaluation function’s activities in 2024, including completed and ongoing evaluations, and activities undertaken to foster a culture of learning. In 2024, the evaluation function completed four evaluations and studies, and seven are underway.

The work programme for 2025-2027 is organised around four themes:

Delivering as the climate bank

Contributing to a competitive, resilient and inclusive Europe

Investing worldwide for impact, through EIB Global

Managing for quality, efficiency and impact

In its work programme, the evaluation function gives priority to evaluations that may inform future strategic decisions, evaluations required by the EIB Board or mandators, and evaluations covering a significant share of activities.