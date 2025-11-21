Step into Brazil’s dynamic energy sector and discover how Neoenergia’s pioneering Electricians School is transforming women's lives. This groundbreaking programme empowers women with the skills to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field, creating pathways to gender equality and economic independence. Hear from graduates who are now lighting homes, powering businesses, and breaking barriers. From the classroom to the electrical grid, this initiative is more than training – it’s a movement for inclusion and empowerment. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has partnered with electricity provider Neoenergia for years, financing grid upgrades and extensions. Sharing the same values, we proudly support their renewable energy projects in Brazil, which not only advance the energy transition but also foster equal opportunities for women to play a full role in shaping the future. Join us in celebrating resilience, ambition, and the power of equality.