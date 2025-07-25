One Week, One Minute: New projects in Ireland, Spain and Italy

This week we had a very productive exchange with President Lagarde and the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on the strategic priorities of the EIB to support prosperity, innovation and peace.

We welcomed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, to share insights on how to reinforce the rules-based trade world order and foster investment that brings prosperity and progress around the world.

With Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, we signed new financing for key infrastructure to provide clean water to people across the country.

Elsewhere we signed new support to expand the Sants train station in Barcelona and to convert an oil refinery into a biofuel plant in Italy.

In Ukraine, it is great to see children going back to school in the city of Chernivtsi. It’s one of about 160 schools and kindergartens renovated and repaired thanks to European Union support.

Finally, Karl Nehammer soon will join us as EIB Vice-President. The former Chancellor of Austria succeeds Swedish Vice-President Thomas Östros, who has completed his mandate. We wish him all the best for the future.

