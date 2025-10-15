Investing in green projects can make companies more competitive and help their country meet climate goals. The problem is that it’s often hard for companies to find good green investments.

ProCredit Bank is trying to help companies solve this problem, but finding green investments isn’t easy for banks.

“We lack an understanding of how climate risks are impacting our clients and what we could do to support them,” says Dobrinka Stefanova Gjorgieva, head of the sustainability unit at ProCredit Bank, which offers lending and advice to small businesses and entrepreneurs in North Macedonia.