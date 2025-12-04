Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
How are EU firms adapting to climate change?

Businesses are pressing ahead with green investments, as the physical and financial effects of climate change grow

4 December 2025
 

Listen

En savoir plus

Climate change is weighing on European businesses. Most EU firms have already felt the sting of climate-related losses, and they are more aware of the risks climate change and decarbonisation pose to their operations than their US peers. In response, they are pressing ahead with green investments, pouring money into everything from renewables and energy efficiency to sustainable transport and waste reduction.

Across the European Union, firms are reacting to the transition in different ways. In Central and Eastern Europe, companies largely see the shift to clean energy primarily as a challenge to their business, while those in Northern Europe see opportunities.

The latest European Investment Bank Investment Survey, which gathered data from approximately 13 000 firms across the European Union and a sample from the United States, provides insight on how businesses are dealing with climate change, the physical risks it poses and the challenges and opportunities arising from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Download the report  

Firms face down climate risks

More than two-thirds of EU firms surveyed said they were feeling the impact of climate change, and had taken a financial hit from climate events such as droughts, flooding, wildfires and storms. More than one-fifth of firms said climate events were a “major impact” on their business. Southern European companies, particularly in Portugal, Spain and Romania, report more frequently that they are feeling the impact of extreme weather and other climate change effects.

While EU businesses are struggling with the direct consequences of climate change, only about half of them are investing to adapt to its consequences. The good news is that the share of firms investing in adaption has grown steadily in recent years, in Europe and in the United States. Large companies are more likely than smaller ones to invest in adaptation, 62% vs. 44%. Adaptation takes many forms, such as buying insurance to protect against climate-related losses. About one-quarter of EU and US businesses have bought insurance to protect themselves against climate events.

Green transition: EU firms stay the course

EU firms are increasingly aware of the green transition and are actively investing in it. Among EU firms, 36% view the transition to stricter climate standards and regulations as a risk over the next five years, compared with 27% of companies that see it as an opportunity to develop green products and innovative technological solutions. Large firms are more likely than small businesses to view the transition positively. A smaller share of US firms says the transition poses a risk than EU ones (27% vs. 36%).

US and EU firms work to cut emissions

Around 90% of EU and US firms have taken measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Companies on both sides of the Atlantic are investing in climate and environmental measures like reducing waste, recycling and consuming less energy. But EU firms are more likely than their US peers to have invested in sustainable transport and renewable energy generation. In Finland, 99% of firms have taken to reduce emissions, while that number drops to 69% in Cyprus.

Energy efficiency: Manufacturing leads the way

About half of firms surveyed in the European Union and in the United States invested in energy efficiency in 2024, as the best way to reduce energy costs is to consume less energy. In the European Union, large firms (62%) and manufacturing firms (56%), which are more energy-intensive, lead the way. There are big differences between EU regions, however. In wealthy northern countries such as Finland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, about 60% to 70% of firms invested in energy efficiency, compared with only 38% in Greece and 33% in Lithuania.

