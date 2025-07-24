Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

Sustainable cocoa finance helps Ivory Coast farmers fight deforestation and child labour

By 24 July 2025
 

Listen

En savoir plus
The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest producer of cocoa, exporting about two-thirds of production to the European Union and its chocolate makers. ©Narong Khueankaew/ Shutterstock

Aminata Bamba Diaby was raised in a farming family. Her parents grew cashew nuts in northeast Ivory Coast. “I’ve been going to the fields ever since I was little,” she says.

After earning a degree in agricultural engineering in Yamoussoukro, capital of the Ivory Coast, Diaby found a job as a sustainable development auditor. Part of her job was helping farmers improve their agricultural knowledge and practices. “It was us, the technicians coming out of school, that could come back and work with producers in rural areas to help them improve the conditions in which they lived,” she says.

Since 2022, she has coordinated the sustainability programmes of ECOOKIM, a union that represents 33 agricultural cooperatives (roughly 45 000 farmers) and Akagny Cacao, a cocoa exporter. Diaby and her team ensure that the cocoa beans Akagny buys and sells meet international sustainability certifications, such as the Rainforest Alliance, and increasingly strict EU rules.

The Ivory Coast is the world’s largest producer of cocoa, exporting about two-thirds of production to the European Union and its chocolate makers. But production is a major driver of deforestation and is rife with child labour. From 2000 to 2019, about 2.4 million hectares of forest in the Ivory Coast were cleared to grow cocoa beans, a swath of land about the size of Rwanda.

In January, the European Investment Bank announced a €100 million intermediated loan with Banque Nationale d’Investissement (BNI), the biggest lender to the cocoa sector in the Ivory Coast. The loan will help youth employment, gender equality and the cocoa sector. About one-third of the funds will be dedicated to certified cocoa producers and companies like Akagny that process and export sustainable cocoa.

Intermediated loans allow banks such as BNI to give many small loans to companies around the country. BNI, in turn, lent Akagny €3.3 million, which it will use to buy certified cocoa crops. Profits from those crop sales fund investments in local communities, such as training and supplies to help farmers improve crop yields, support for programmes that increase female employment and financial autonomy, and the construction of new schools and other infrastructure like water towers. “Some of these communities don’t have access to drinking water,” Diaby explains.

Stopping deforestation: EU rules drive traceable cocoa

The European Union has taken steps to combat deforestation and child labour through the Sustainable Cocoa Initiative and the Alliance for Sustainable Cocoa. Those initiatives call on countries like the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which produce 60% of the world’s cocoa, to improve oversight of the sector, combat deforestation and child labour, and ensure decent incomes for farmers. Exporters will also have to comply with a new European regulation on deforestation, which is expected to go into force in 2026.

In parallel, the Ivorian government has embarked on an “ambitious initiative” to implement new African standards that trace crops across cocoa-producing regions and improve environmental protection, says Sylvain Caurla, an agroforestry engineer with the European Investment Bank who works on sustainable cocoa and reforestation projects in the Ivory Coast.

“Cocoa has been a major driver of deforestation in recent decades,” Caurla says. “But cocoa is also a major contributor to Ivorian GDP. There is a world strategy around protecting forests, but also producing cocoa in a different way, a sustainable way – a way that provides a decent livelihood for communities that depend on it.”

The EIB’s loan to BNI was approved in September 2024, just in time for the main cocoa harvest season, which lasts from October to March. In a few weeks, BNI was able to put together projects – loans for agricultural cooperatives and others – accounting for about 90% of the EIB funds, says Marc-Antoine Coursaget, the loan officer in EIB Global who is handling the investment.

Around 60% of the financed cooperatives are led by young entrepreneurs or employ a significant number of young people, while 40% are either led by women or have a large number of women in the workforce.

The EIB and Agence Française de Développement will also provide technical assistance to help BNI strengthen its environmental and social management system and enable cocoa producers meet EU requirements and the demands of international certifications. Those regulations and certifications are designed to curb cacao’s incursion into Ivory Coast’s rainforest, which has shrunk by more than 80% since 1960, with devastating consequences for biodiversity.

Ivory Coast has embarked on vast programmes of reforestation to counter the loss. The EIB is providing €150 million to support the country’s forest preservation, rehabilitation and expansion strategy.

“The European Union has two main priorities in Ivory Coast: one is the Sustainable Cocoa Initiative and the second is low-carbon transition,” Coursaget says. “And when you fight deforestation, you also help reduce carbon emissions.”

“There is a world strategy around protecting forests, but also producing cocoa in a different way, a sustainable way.”
Sylvain Caurla

Agroforestry engineer with the EIB

Digital mapping keeps cocoa out of protected forests

Akagny works with local cooperatives to digitally map the exact location of crops to ensure they aren’t grown in protected areas. The geolocation of crops is then digitally matched with maps of protected areas provided by the Ivorian government and international organisations such as the European Forest Institute and Global Forest Watch. Akagny has been collecting these kinds of data since 2012.

“If the agent mapping the area receives a signal that the zone is off-limits, then we immediately stop our tracking and support for the producer,” Diaby says. “It’s a system that we’ve had in place for a long time, because we have to be sure that the crops aren’t in a restricted area.”

Local agents also collect information on the well-being of farmers and their families and feed everything into a central database. That database contains a wealth of information on individual communities, such as how many children attend school, the number of schools available and whether communities have access to safe water supplies.

Diaby says the data collected helps determine which projects ECOOKIM should fund. “For example, if the dropout rate is high or the rate of school enrollment in a community is low, it means that a school needs to be built there,” she says.

Cocoa profits are used to finance microloans for farmers and to provide supplies and training on good agricultural practices.
Wikimedia

Profit‑sharing lifts yields and livelihoods

Cocoa profits are also used to finance microloans for farmers, who rarely have access to bank credit, and to provide products that improve plant health and productivity. At the same time, ECOOKIM trains farmers on good agricultural practices and on social issues, such as child labour, forced work and discrimination.

The union also offers savings programmes to women that enable them to take out small loans to grow their own crops or to start small businesses, such as shops or eateries. While women cultivate cocoa with their families, they rarely control the money earned. “The idea is to create an income-generating activity for women,” Diaby says.

The ultimate goal is to make agriculture more profitable so that farmers and their families can live a better life. But Diaby worries climate change could derail those efforts. Extreme weather like droughts and floods is pushing down cocoa production, as is a lack of investment in renewing crops. These pressures could erode recent income gains.

“The producer must have an income that allows him to live decently,” she says. “We haven’t yet achieved that level, and I’m afraid that climate change and lower production will actually increase the gap.”

About the author

Janel Siemplenski Lefort
Janel Siemplenski Lefort

The European Investment Bank helps people and companies across the globe. As an editor at the bank, I tell its story.

Share

Related tags

  • Diversity and gender
  • Forestry
  • climate
  • environment
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Agriculture and bioeconomy
  • Climate and environment
  • Global development
Show more Show less

Stories you may like
21 July 2025

Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.

Urban development Interviews Climate change Climate Energy efficiency Affordable and sustainable housing Estonia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
21 July 2025

Fighting climate change with financial finesse

Kenya’s Central Bank develops climate reporting guidelines to encourage green investments

Banking Greening Financial Structures (GFS) Programme Climate change Climate Climate action Kenya Sub-Saharan Africa Global development Climate and environment
17 July 2025

Smart factories and a cleaner future

EU support to small business in North Macedonia strengthens the private sector and boosts renewable energy