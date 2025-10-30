Fifty hectares of sunbaked, unused land near Marrakech sat idle for many years before Tariq Berrada El Azizi, an accountant turned entrepreneur, turned this forgotten patch of earth into a high-performing citrus farm.

Central Morocco is facing increasing water scarcity, and the prices of fertiliser, electricity and gas are volatile, especially with the ongoing war in Ukraine. This means citrus farming across Morocco is shrinking.

To overcome these difficulties, Tariq requested help from his local bank in 2019 and took a bet on innovation and sustainable practices. Using a loan from Attijariwafa Bank, backed by the European Investment Bank, he launched Le Manoir de Maman (Mom’s Manor), a modern orchard with a solar-powered drip irrigation system, planted with Nadorcott mandarins for export markets.

“We’re proud to have turned arid land into a sustainable farm,” says Tariq, whose land is in Majjat, a rural commune southwest of Marrakech. “Our irrigation system, supplied by renewable underground water and powered by solar energy, helps us manage scarce resources while meeting strict international standards.”