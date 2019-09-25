  • Publication information

    25 Sept 2019

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4233-8 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/598033

In 2018 JASPERS completed an all-time high of 191 assignments and delivered services across a wider range of projects in more countries than ever before. During the year, it started work in Austria and Germany. Activities covered advisory assistance for project preparation, capacity building and project appraisal to support the approval of projects by the European Commission. In 2018, the European Commission approved 68 JASPERS-supported grant funding applications for projects with a total cost of almost €20bn and EU grant support of over €10bn.