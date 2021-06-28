Description

In 2020, upon the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, JASPERS worked with public authorities in beneficiary countries to identify the areas where its support could enhance capacity to adapt to the exceptional circumstances.

During the year, JASPERS completed 131 assignments across all mandates and the European Commission approved financial contributions to 49 major projects supported by JASPERS at project preparation stage, or appraised by JASPERS, with total project costs of €19.2 billion and €7.1 billion of EU grant support.

Projects addressing health, emergency response, energy, research, environment and climate change witnessed increase in demand for assistance.