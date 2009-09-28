Description

JASPERS, the technical assistance partnership between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and, from mid-year, KfW, continued to expand its activities on behalf of the twelve beneficiary Member States in 2008.

Reflecting the recruitment of new staff during 2007, in 2008 JASPERS completed 82 assignments compared to 22 the previous year. As at 31 December 2008, JASPERS had a portfolio of 280 assignments (241 individual projects and 39 horizontal tasks).

At year-end, JASPERS had a staff of 50 experts and 10 support staff. The Commission contributed funding for 31 experts and 10 support staff, the EIB almost 15 staff-years of input, the EBRD two staff-years and KfW two staff-years. As the number of staff expanded, it was decided to restructure JASPERS into five sectoral divisions, and this change took effect on 1 March.