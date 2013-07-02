Description

JASPERS, the technical assistance partnership between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and KfW Bankengruppe (KfW), in 2012 continued to support the preparation of major projects to be submitted for grant financing under the Structural and Cohesion Funds on behalf of the 12 beneficiary Member States and Croatia.

In 2012 these countries submitted to the Commission 73 JASPERS-supported applications for EU funding under Structural Funds. JASPERS assisted 77% of all applications submitted to the Commission by JASPERS’ beneficiary Member States and 80% of those approved as at 31 December 2012.

The Commission approved 54 applications, and national authorities approved a further 26 JASPERSsupported non-major projects during the year.

The total investment cost for the approved major projects supported by JASPERS from 2006 to 2012 was almost EUR 38.8 billion, out of which EU grants accounted for EUR 22.8 billion.