Description

JASPERS, the technical assistance partnership between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and KfW Bankengruppe (KfW), in 2013 continued to support the preparation of major projects to be submitted for grant financing under the Structural and Cohesion Funds on behalf of the 14 beneficiary EU Member States (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia).

In 2013 these countries submitted to the Commission 89 JASPERS-supported applications for EU funding under the Structural Funds, compared with 76 the year before.

In 2013 the Commission approved 86 applications for funding, compared to 53 in 2012, and national authorities approved a further 18 JASPERS-supported non-major projects during the year.

The total investment cost for the major projects supported by JASPERS and approved by the Commission from 2007 to 2013 was EUR 55.9 billion, of which EU grants accounted for EUR 32.2 billion.