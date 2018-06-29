  • Publication information

    29 Jun 2018

    DOI: 10.2867/131878

    • Related tags

    • Jaspers
    • financial instruments
    • Bulgaria
    • Croatia
    • Cyprus
    • Czechia
    • Estonia
    • France
    • Greece
    • Hungary
    • Italy
    • Latvia
    • Lithuania
    • Malta
    • Poland
    • Romania
    • Slovakia
    • Slovenia
    • Social and territorial cohesion
    Show more Show less

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

The Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions (JASPERS) made several record achievements in 2017 that make the EU more open, competitive, cohesive and fair.