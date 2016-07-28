Description

The 2015 Annual Report provides information on JASPERS’ independent expert advice and capacity building support to public authorities and final beneficiaries of projects to be funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIFs) for the Member States. It also covers JASPERS’ new activities, further to the expansion of JASPERS’ scope during the year, and the activities of the Networking Platform, which was subject to a separate report in the previous years.

In 2015 JASPERS’ assistance was extended to eligible regions in France and Italy. JASPERS also developed procedures to provide the Independent Quality Review service introduced for the 2014–2020 period, it agreed to support transport projects to be financed by the Connecting Europe Facility and to provide assistance to the European Investment Advisory Hub, a part of the Investment Plan for Europe.

Three beneficiary countries continued to receive support for developing investments to be funded by the Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA I): the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia. In addition to support for project preparation, JASPERS also continued to assist both Member States and IPA countries through capacity-building activities.

A significant share of JASPERS’ work in 2015 still related to multi-phased or resubmitted projects, contributing to the full absorption of the EU Funds available from the 2007-2013 period.