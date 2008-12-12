Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This is the Annual Report for 2007 which was an important year for JASPERS since it was the first full year of operations.
Meetings of the Steering Committee comprising representatives of the three stakeholders (European Commission, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) were held on 27th March, 17th July and 16th November 2007.
The JASPERS budget for 2008 was agreed by the Steering Committee on 16th November 2007.
