Description

This report describes the work of the Inspector General’s Fraud Investigations Division during 2012 and the steps that have been taken to address allegations of fraud and corruption. In particular, the report describes the investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption in EIB Group operations and provides relevant statistics, as well as outlining the liaison work with national agencies, OLAF and other international organizations. The report also explains the pro-active work undertaken to increase the prevention and deterrence aspects of the Division’s work and their efforts to raise awareness of fraud and corruption. It also notes how the Bank is continuing to strengthen its anti-fraud and corruption toolkit.