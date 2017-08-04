Description

The Fraud Investigations Division of Inspectorate General (IG/IN) plays an important role leading the EIB Group’s efforts to combat fraud, corruption and other Prohibited Conduct affecting the bank’s operations.

This report covers IG/IN’s activities in 2016 and gives an overview of the work undertaken by the EU bank against fraud and corruption, providing relevant statistics and displaying the cooperative work with national agencies, prosecutorial and anti-corruption bodies in the countries where EIB lends, as well as with other International Financial Institutions, the European Commission and international organisations.