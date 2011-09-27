Description

This report describes the significant progress made by EIB's Fraud Investigations Division during 2010 to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption in EIB operations and activities and explains the very positive start the Division has made in implementing pro-active tools that will increase the prevention of fraud and corruption issues. Apart from investigating all serious and credible allegations reported to IG/IN, the proactive approach seeks to deter such misconduct, whilst at the same time, raising awareness of the risks. With other services, these actions contribute significantly to safeguarding the integrity of our activities and operations at EIB Group.