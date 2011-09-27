Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This report describes the significant progress made by EIB's Fraud Investigations Division during 2010 to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption in EIB operations and activities and explains the very positive start the Division has made in implementing pro-active tools that will increase the prevention of fraud and corruption issues. Apart from investigating all serious and credible allegations reported to IG/IN, the proactive approach seeks to deter such misconduct, whilst at the same time, raising awareness of the risks. With other services, these actions contribute significantly to safeguarding the integrity of our activities and operations at EIB Group.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016