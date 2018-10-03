Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Year 2017 was again a busy period for the European Investment Bank’s fraud investigations division.
After 60 years of operations, the EIB Group has grown in terms of volume, geographical scope, financial products, and sectors covered.
The fraud investigations division has accompanied this development through hard work and dedication. This is the report of its activities in 2017.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016