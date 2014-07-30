Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This report describes the work of the Inspector General’s Fraud Investigations Division during 2013 and the steps that have been taken to address allegations of fraud and corruption. In particular, the report describes the investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption in EIB Group operations and provides relevant statistics, as well as outlining the liaison work with national agencies, OLAF and other international organizations. The report also explains the pro-active work undertaken to increase the prevention and deterrence aspects of the Division’s work and their efforts to raise awareness of fraud and corruption. It also notes how the Bank is continuing to strengthen its anti-fraud and corruption toolkit.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016