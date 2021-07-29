Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
This Fraud Investigations Activity Report describes the activities of the Inspectorate General’s Fraud Investigations Division (IG/IN) in 2020, giving an overview of IG/IN’s work to prevent, detect, investigate and remedy Prohibited Conduct affecting EIB Group activities.
In particular, the report provides:
- A chapter dedicated to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on IG/IN’s investigations;
- Relevant statistics and analysis on the number of allegations received and investigations conducted;
- A number of internal and external case studies reflecting the range of allegations handled by investigators as well as the findings and lessons learned;
- An overview of the fraud detection tools and methodology developed by IG/IN as well as relevant case studies showcasing how on-the-ground Proactive Integrity Reviews are performed;
- An overview on deterrence and rehabilitation activities; and
- Information on the policy work undertaken by IG/IN, such as fraud and corruption training and awareness initiatives for EIB Group staff members, and continued efforts in outreach and global partnerships.
All editions of this publication
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016