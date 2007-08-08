Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
DescriptionFraud investigations is a separate unit within the Inspectorate General (IG/IN) of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB). It is responsible for receiving allegations from any source inside or outside the EIB Group of suspected fraud, corruption, coercion, collusion, money laundering or the financing of terrorism related to the EIB's Group activities and operations. This includes allegations of fraud involving bidders, contractors, sub-contractors, government officials, intermediaries, and fund managers and/or staff members of the EIB Group.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016