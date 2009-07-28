Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Description Fraud investigations is a separate division within the Inspectorate General (IG/IN) of the European Investment Bank Group (EIB). It is responsible for receiving allegations from any source inside or outside the EIB Group of suspected fraud, corruption, coercion, collusion, money laundering or the financing of terrorism related to the EIB's Group activities and operations. This includes allegations of fraud involving bidders, contractors, sub-contractors, government officials, intermediaries, and fund managers and/or staff members of the EIB Group.