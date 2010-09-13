Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
Fraud Investigations is the division within the Inspectorate General of the European Investment Bank Group. It is responsible for investigating allegations of fraud and corruption in EIB and EIF operations and activities. The division reports through the Inspector General directly to the President. The Bank has a "Zero Tolerance" of fraud, corruption, collusion and coercion, as stated in the Bank's Anti-Fraud Policy.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2015
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016