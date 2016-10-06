Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The Inspectorate General’s Fraud Investigations Division (IG/IN) leads the EIB Group’s efforts in relation to investigating and preventing fraud and corruption in its loan portfolio.
This report gives an overview of the work undertaken by the EU bank to combat fraud and corruption in 2015.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2020
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2019
- Fraud Investigations Activity Report 2018
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2014
- EIB Group Annual Report on Anti-Fraud Activities - 2013
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2012
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2011
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations Division: Annual Report 2010
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2009
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2008
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2007
- Inspectorate General - Fraud Investigations: Annual Report 2006
- European Investment Bank Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2017
- Anti-Fraud Activity Report 2016