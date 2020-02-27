  • Publication information

    27 Feb 2020

    222 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 9789286144950 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/306682

Description

In its fifth edition, this report focuses on recent developments in Africa’s banking sectors and the policy options for all stakeholders.

The study of banking sectors across all African sub-regions includes the results of the EIB survey of banking groups operating in Africa.

Three thematic chapters address challenges and opportunities for financing investment in Africa:

  • Investing sustainably in Africa’s cities;
  • Mobilising agricultural value chain financing in Africa: why and how;
  • Remittances and financial sector development in Africa.