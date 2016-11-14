  • Publication information

    14 Nov 2016

    • Related tags

    • Economics
    • SMEs
    • Armenia

Part of the series :

PDF (EN)

Description

This study was undertaken by the EIB Economics Department. The study assesses the financing needs of the SMEs in the Neighbourhood countries that have signed Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreements with the EU.

In particular the study addresses the needs of the intermediaries that specialize in SME financing and examines the potential for different types of financial products including equity, guarantees, trade finance and other risk-bearing instrument.