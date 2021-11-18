Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Where would you like to collect your ebook ?

Description

Africa’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will depend on private firms sustaining and creating jobs. But even previously thriving enterprises have been badly hit by the crisis. This report outlines the consequences of the health crisis in Africa, the potential cost of the recovery and the willingness of banks to support green investments as they look to the future.

A summary and the report’s key findings are available here.

Please see our related story: Green, smart and inclusive finance