  • Publication information

    24 Jan 2013

    DOI: 10.2867/18291

    • Related tags

    • Economics

Part of the series :

PDF (EN) Paper (EN)

Description

This study presents the macroeconomic context of sub-Saharan Africa and gives an overview of current developments and trends in the region’s banking sector. In addition, it discusses challenges to and opportunities for further development of the sub-Saharan African banking sector, including the ones related to access to finance and infrastructure financing.